US Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats From Record High, Nasdaq Slips 0.6%

The main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all time high during the preceding session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.7% or 158.10 lower at 23,248.36, whereas the wider S&P 500 index slipped nearly 0.5% to trade at 6,819.01.

Dow Jones, which had touched a record high on Wednesday, edged 0.22% or 108.12 points lower to trade at 48,146.70.

