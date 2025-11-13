Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats From Record High, Nasdaq Slips 0.6%
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Dow Retreats From Record High, Nasdaq Slips 0.6%

Dow Jones, which had touched a record high on Wednesday, edged 0.22% or 108.12 points lower to trade at 48,146.70.

13 Nov 2025, 08:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.7% or 158.10 lower at 23,248.36, whereas the wider S&amp;P 500 index slipped nearly 0.5% to trade at 6,819.01. (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.7% or 158.10 lower at 23,248.36, whereas the wider S&P 500 index slipped nearly 0.5% to trade at 6,819.01. (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The main Wall Street indices opened in the red on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all time high during the preceding session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.7% or 158.10 lower at 23,248.36, whereas the wider S&P 500 index slipped nearly 0.5% to trade at 6,819.01.

Dow Jones, which had touched a record high on Wednesday, edged 0.22% or 108.12 points lower to trade at 48,146.70.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

'Italy Is Disappearing': Billionaire Elon Musk Draws Attention To Italy's Aging Demographic Crisis
Opinion
'Italy Is Disappearing': Billionaire Elon Musk Draws Attention To Italy's Aging Demographic Crisis
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT