US Stock Market Today: Dow, Nasdaq Rise As Traders Eye Positive Cues From Economic Data This Week

The main US stock market indices opened in the green on Monday amid a bullish outlook for the key economic data in the pipeline.

The S&P 500 opened 0.27% or 18.81 points higher at 6,859.01, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 0.59% or 136.95 points higher at 23,332.11, and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.36% or 175.97 points up at 48,634.02.

Investors are expecting to see subdued inflation and stronger momentum in economic activity in the set of official data to be released this week.

