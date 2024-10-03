US Stocks Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open Lower As Jobless Data, Middle East Tensions Weigh

US stocks opened lower on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims increased more than projected and tensions remained high in the Middle East.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.23%, or nearly 100 points lower, to 42,099, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.35% to 17,862.

The S&P 500 slid 0.3% to 5,697. Nine of the 11 sectoral indices were trading in red, led by declines in materials and consumer discretionary, with only information technology and utilities edging higher.

Among major companies, shares of chipmakers Nvidia, AMD and Super Micro Computer jumped 3%.