US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fall, Nasdaq Down Over 130 Points On Govt Shutdown Jitters

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fall, Nasdaq Down Over 130 Points On Govt Shutdown Jitters
Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points or 0.26%, the S&P 500 was also down 0.47% while Nasdaq fell 0.59% or nearly 134 points.

01 Oct 2025, 07:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US equity indices open in the red on Wednesday. (Image source: Canva stock)</p></div>
US equity indices open in the red on Wednesday. (Image source: Canva stock)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Wall Street benchmarks opened in the red on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened as the US government shutdown threatens a blackout in economic reports that are crucial to the the central bank's operations on the monetary policy front.

(This is a developing story).

