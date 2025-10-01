US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Fall, Nasdaq Down Over 130 Points On Govt Shutdown Jitters

Wall Street benchmarks opened in the red on Wednesday, with investor sentiment dampened as the US government shutdown threatens a blackout in economic reports that are crucial to the the central bank's operations on the monetary policy front.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points or 0.26%, the S&P 500 was also down 0.47% while Nasdaq fell 0.59% or nearly 134 points.

(This is a developing story).