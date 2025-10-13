US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Edge Higher As Trump Tempers China Stance

Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Edge Higher As Trump Tempers China Stance
Despite the positive start, Wall Street is likely to remain cautious over the US government shutdown jitters.

13 Oct 2025, 07:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Despite the positive start, Wall Street continues to remain cautious over the US government shutdown jitters. (Photo: Unsplash)
The Wall Street opened higher on Monday, after US President Donald Trump said trade relations with China "will all be fine". Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 380.88 points or 0.84%, S&P 500 also rose over 1.17%, and Nasdaq was up 1.79%.

US stocks fell on Friday after Trump's threat of higher tariffs on China. Dow Jones closed 878.82 points or 1.9% lower, while S&P 500 ended 2.71% lower. Nasdaq also slumped 3.56% on Friday. The broad-based decline was the largest since April 10.

Despite the positive start, Wall Street is likely to remain cautious over the US government shutdown jitters.

(This is a developing story)

