Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Pares Gains; S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Pares Gains; S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher

Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had touched a new high on Monday, took a breather to open marginally lower at 48,955.82.

06 Jan 2026, 08:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US markets opened mix on Tuesday. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
US markets opened mix on Tuesday. (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Tuesday after previous session's rally fuelled by the US military action in Venezuela.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had touched a new high on Monday, pared gains to open marginally lower at 48,955.82.

The wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.14% or 9.60 points higher at 6,911.65 and tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 0.30% or 69.78 points to 23,465.60.

(This is a developing story)

ALSO READ

'Needlessly Dangerous': US Lawmakers Warn Against Annexation, Urge NATO Unity With Denmark, Greenland
Opinion
'Needlessly Dangerous': US Lawmakers Warn Against Annexation, Urge NATO Unity With Denmark, Greenland
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT