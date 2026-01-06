US Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Pares Gains; S&P 500, Nasdaq Open Higher

Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Tuesday after previous session's rally fuelled by the US military action in Venezuela.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had touched a new high on Monday, pared gains to open marginally lower at 48,955.82.

The wider index, S&P 500, opened 0.14% or 9.60 points higher at 6,911.65 and tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose 0.30% or 69.78 points to 23,465.60.

(This is a developing story)