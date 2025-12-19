US Stock Market Holiday Schedule: Is Wall Street Open Or Closed On Dec. 24, 26 After Trump Order

The United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order closing non-essential federal operations on Dec. 24 and 26, 2025, creating a five-day holiday break, including Christmas, with exceptions for national security needs.

However, despite the order, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq have confirmed that US equity markets will maintain their scheduled trading hours next week.

While Trump's order effectively shuts down executive departments and agencies, the private financial sector and major exchange operators have opted to stick to their original 2025 calendars.

Historically, NYSE observes select federal holidays like Good Friday but skips others such as Veterans Day, reminding its independent calendar is driven by global trading incentives rather than domestic policy.