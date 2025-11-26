US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Jump Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

US stocks edged higher on Wednesday, putting the major benchmarks on pace for their fourth straight day of gains, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 171 points, or 0.4% at open. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.

Nvidia Corp. rose more than 2%, recovering from a recent pullback. Microsoft Corp. gained 1%.

Nine of the 11 sectoral indices on the S&P 500 traded in green, led by gains in information technology and utilities. Only telecom and healthcare stocks traded lower.

Wall Street analysts have started placing bullish stock bets for 2026. Deutsche Bank strategists expect the S&P 500 to climb to 8,000 by the end of 2026, implying an 18% rally and supported by strong earnings and rising buybacks. Their peers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. see the benchmark reaching 7,500, while Societe Generale SA has set a 7,300 target, according to a Bloomberg News report.