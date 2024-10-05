US Stock Market: Jobs-Day Shocker Vindicates Great Risk Rally Of 2024

(Bloomberg) -- The ever-resilient US economy is once again causing havoc for Wall Street worrywarts, who have sounded the recession alarm all year.

After months of heated debate between stock and bond bulls on whether restrictive Federal Reserve policy would spur a downturn, a report showing the biggest gain in American hiring in six months spurred violent reversals in fixed-income markets that had gone all-in on a slowdown.

Small-cap companies led the cheer Friday as the dogged resilience of the US labor market underscores vigor in the domestic investment and consumption cycle. A long-dated Treasury exchange-traded fund capped the worst week since April, after rallying alongside equities and corporate bonds for months. Tech stocks bounced Friday, while bets on extra-large interest rates cuts were hastily re-thought.

It was just one day and the S&P 500 was broadly little changed this week amid growing concern about the Middle East war and threats to global supply lines. Warnings that inflation’s threat still lingers ahead of a key consumer-price report next week also bred caution.

But for skeptics clinging to views that anything short of drastic Fed action doomed the economy to an imminent contraction, the 254,000 gain in nonfarm payrolls was taken as evidence they’d pushed their wagers too far.

Cue vindication for risk-asset bulls who have defied the pessimists — and won — week in, week out. That’s emboldening the likes of HSBC Bank Plc’s Max Kettner. He’s telling clients to remain “aggressively overweight” equities around the world, high-yield debt and emerging-market bonds.

“This report reaffirms our very bullish stance on risk assets,” said the chief multi-asset strategist. “Continued rate cuts, low earnings expectations heading into the Q3 reporting season and continued strong US activity data all paint a very rosy picture for risk assets for the coming weeks.”