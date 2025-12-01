US Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Start December On Sour Note; Nvidia, AMD Down 1%

US equities fell on Monday at the start of December as volatility continued following a choppy November.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 275 points, or 0.6%.

Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. lost more than 1%, while Broadcom shares dipped more than 3%, indicating more turmoil in the artificial intelligence trade. Synopsys Inc jumped 4% after Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in the company.

Traders will also have fresh macro data sets this week for the US economy, including a manufacturing print for November and a much-delayed inflation number for September. A preliminary reading of consumer confidence in December is also due, and will be key given it’s a post-government shutdown reading on the health of the economy.