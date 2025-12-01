Business NewsMarketsUS Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Start December On Sour Note; Nvidia, AMD Down 1%
ADVERTISEMENT

US Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Start December On Sour Note; Nvidia, AMD Down 1%

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 275 points, or 0.6%.

01 Dec 2025, 08:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Representative image. Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Representative image. Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US equities fell on Monday at the start of December as volatility continued following a choppy November.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 275 points, or 0.6%.

Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. lost more than 1%, while Broadcom shares dipped more than 3%, indicating more turmoil in the artificial intelligence trade. Synopsys Inc jumped 4% after Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in the company.

Traders will also have fresh macro data sets this week for the US economy, including a manufacturing print for November and a much-delayed inflation number for September. A preliminary reading of consumer confidence in December is also due, and will be key given it’s a post-government shutdown reading on the health of the economy.

ALSO READ

Bitcoin Plunges 7% To Below $85,000 As Crypto Sell-Off Continues
Opinion
Bitcoin Plunges 7% To Below $85,000 As Crypto Sell-Off Continues
Read More

The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond rose seven basis points at 4.08%.

In currency markets, the yen led gains among major peers after hawkish comments from the Bank of Japan. The dollar index was down 0.3% at 99.1, the lowest since October.

Bitcoin dropped more than 5% to trade below $87,000. The cryptocurrency late last month fell below $90,000 for the first time since April and has since struggled to stay above that mark. Ether fell 6.9% to $2,815.

Oil prices rose as a key pipeline linking Kazakh fields to Russia’s Black Sea coast halted loading after one of its three moorings was damaged in an attack. Brent traded near $63 a barrel.

ALSO READ

Oil Climbs After OPEC+ Reiterates Pause With Focus On Venezuela
Opinion
Oil Climbs After OPEC+ Reiterates Pause With Focus On Venezuela
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT