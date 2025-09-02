US Stock Market Today: Wall Street Indices Fall As Trump's Upcoming Announcement Sparks Jitters

The main Wall Street indices opened in the red after Labor Day holiday with investor sentiment jittery ahead of President Donald Trump's address on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 opened 1.14% or 74 points lower at 6,386.33; the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.93% or over 400 points lower at 45,120.53, while the Nasdaq Composite was trading 1.72% or 370 points lower at 21,085.64.

US President Donald Trump will make an announcement at 2 pm local time (11:30 p.m. IST). Fox News reported that the statement is likely to be linked to the Department of Defense.

The timing comes as Trump faces pressure on multiple fronts. His push to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine has stalled, while the growing alignment between India, China, and Russia at the SCO Summit is another development likely to draw his attention.

Trade tensions also remain unresolved, with Trump's 50% tariff on Indian goods still in effect and weighing on already fragile ties with New Delhi.

Investors further await a pivotal ruling on the President's bid to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a case that could test the limits of presidential power over the central bank.

Markets are also bracing for a heavy week of economic data that could determine the Federal Reserve's next policy steps. The August nonfarm payrolls report, due Friday, is set to be the highlight, following updates on private-sector hiring and job openings earlier in the week.

Expectations of monetary easing have grown after July's weak jobs report, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledging labor market risks at the Jackson Hole symposium. That dovish tone helped the S&P 500 and Dow notch their fourth straight monthly gains in August. Gold also notched a fresh record, adding momentum to its long-running surge.