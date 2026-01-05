US Oil Stocks Rally In Pre-Market Trade After Capture Of Venezuela's Maduro, Chevron Jumps More Than 10%

The United States' capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro may have significant ramifications for the global oil markets, with the South American nation holding the largest oil reserves in the world.

While all eyes will be on the US market opening on Monday, big oil stocks in the US have already started reacting in pre-market trade, with the likes of Chevron, Valero and ConocoPhillips leading gains.

Shares of Chevron are gaining as much as 11% in pre-market trade, mirroring gains of both Valero and ConocoPhillips.

US oil companies are expected to be big beneficiaries after the US army captured Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, gaining indirect control of the South American nation's political power.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the US now controls much of Venezuela's 303 billion barrels, higher than Saudi Arabia's.