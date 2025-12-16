US Oil Futures Drop Below $55 A Barrel For First Time Since 2021

West Texas Intermediate oil fell below $55 a barrel for the first time since February 2021, the latest sign that crude supplies are outpacing demand as the market braces for a large surplus.

Earlier in the session, global benchmark Brent fell below $60 a barrel for the first time since May.

Expectations of a surplus, driven by a wave of new supply from the OPEC+ alliance and countries in the Americas, as well as subdued demand growth, drove prices down this year. In recent days, fresh hopes for a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine chipped away at a longstanding geopolitical premium on crude.

At the same time, signs of weakness are mounting across the oil market, with Middle Eastern prices entering a bearish contango pattern early on Tuesday. Elevated premiums for fuels like gasoline and diesel relative to crude, which supported prices last month, have also eased.