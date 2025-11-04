Business NewsMarketsUS Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip Over 1% As AI Darling Palantir Slumps On Valuation Concerns
ADVERTISEMENT

US Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip Over 1% As AI Darling Palantir Slumps On Valuation Concerns

Palantir Technologies' slumped nearly 10% to $189.25 in the early minutes of trade.

04 Nov 2025, 09:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US markets opened in the red on Thursday. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The US markets opened in the red on Thursday. (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The major US stock market indices opened in the red on Tuesday after AI giant Palantir Technologies Inc.'s earnings failed to make a positive impact.

S&P 500 opened 1.10% or 75.63 points lower at 6,776.34, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite opened 1.50% or 358.35 points lower at 23,476.37 and Dow Jones Industrial average opened 0.71% or 337.76 points lower at 46,998.92.

As of 8:53 p.m (IST). Nasdaq traded 0.87% lower, while S&P 500 and Dow Jones traded 0.56% and 0.19% lower respectively.

Although Palantir's revenue beat analysts' estimates, the earnings fell short of justifying the company's high valuations. The price-to-sales ratio stood at 85, and was the highest in the S&P Index as of Friday, according to Bloomberg.

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson told Bloomberg that the numbers are "disengaged" from fundamentals and that, "This is a company with a $4 billion run rate that’s growing 63%. There’s nothing even remotely close to that, which is how we got to the situation where the valuation is at unprecedented levels"

Palantir Technologies' slumped nearly 10% to $189.25 in the early minutes of trade.

Other tech names trading in the red include Intel Corp., which traded 2.55% lower at $38.16; shares of Microsoft Corp. also traded 0.73% lower at 513.08. Besides them, Tesla's stock also fell more than 4% in early trade.

Seven out of the 11 sectoral indices traded in the red while only four traded higher.

After the markets opened, spot gold was trading 1.24% lower at $3,951.93. Crude oil also edged lower, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading 0.77% down at $60.58 a barrel, and Brent Crude slipped 0.71% to $64.43.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%, Euro fell 0.4% to $1.1475, British Pound fell 0.8% to $1.3036, and Japanese Yen rose 0.5% to 153.48 per dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, fell 3.6% to $103,016.75.

ALSO READ

Bitcoin Falls To Lowest Since June As Risk-Off Mood Hits Crypto
Opinion
Bitcoin Falls To Lowest Since June As Risk-Off Mood Hits Crypto
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT