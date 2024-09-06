US Markets Opens Flat After Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report

The US markets opened flat on Friday after a mixed report, showing 1,42,000 jobs created in August and a slight decline in the unemployment rate to 4.2%.

The three major averages kicked off Friday's session in green. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 125 points higher, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both gained 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In August, the US economy saw a modest increase of 1,42,000 new jobs, highlighting a significant slowdown in the labour market and reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates later this month. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 1,61,000.

Revisions to earlier data show that hiring in July and June was also notably weaker than previously estimated, suggesting that the US experienced its smallest job growth in the past three months since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

The US stock index futures hovered near flat on Friday, with Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.21% and S&P 500 futures falling 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 20 points.