Dow Jones Slumps 700 Points After Core Inflation Unexpectedly Rises

The US markets slumped on Wednesday following the release of core inflation data where it defied expectations and rose during last month.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 700 points, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.02%.

The stocks of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. fell as much as 18% after traders reduced their positions are reducing their positions following last night's Donald Trump's debate debate against Kamala Harris. This was the biggest intraday drop for the share since April.

The markets slumped after the US consumer price index saw an increase of 0.2% driven by a surge in housing costs. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, saw a 0.3% jump from July and 3.2% from the previous year.

"The numbers aren’t runaway dovish, but they confirm the cooling process remains in effect. Attention could now shift from the Fed as a catalyst toward earnings and the election cycle," David Russell at Trade Station told Bloomberg.