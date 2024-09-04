US Markets Open Lower After Wall Street's Worst Day Since Early August

The US markets fell on Wednesday after they posted their worst day since the Aug. 5 market meltdown.

The three major averages kicked off Wednesday's session in the red. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 40.25 points lower, S&P 500 fell 0.34% and Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.71%.

The US stock index futures were lower on Wednesday, with Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.5% to trade at 18,909 and S&P 500 futures falling 0.3% at 5,526 as of 9 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were relatively flat at 40,973.

US tech major Nvidia fell 3%, dragging the Nasdaq lower. This comes after the standout artificial intelligence stock plunged 9.5% on Tuesday, resulting in a record one-day loss of $279 billion for a US stock, according to Bloomberg.

Additionally, the US Justice Department issued subpoenas to Nvidia and other companies in an investigation into potential antitrust violations.