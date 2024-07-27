US Manufacturing PMI, Fed Meet, UK GDP: The Week Ahead

The US Fed meeting and the quarterly earnings will be major market movers in the coming week, with no significant domestic events lined up.

The upcoming week will witness market giants like Tata Steel Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Titan Co. posting their first-quarter earnings, setting the tone for market sentiment.

"We are of the view that the short-term market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see rangebound activity in the near future," according to Amol Athwale, vice president, technical research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

According to him, 24,675-24,600/80,900-80,600 would act as a key support zone. On the higher side, 25,000/81,600 could be the immediate hurdle for the bulls, he said.

Primary market activity will be relatively quiet, with only one initial public offering.

Among sectors, pharma and healthcare indices outperformed—pharma index rallied 6% and healthcare index was up by 5.90%, whereas realty and Bank Nifty indices shed over 1.5%, according to Athwale.