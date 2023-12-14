U.S. Interest Rate Cycle Reversal To Bring Fresh Flows To India, Says Vikas Khemani

A reversal in the interest rate cycle in the U.S. will be beneficial for Indian equities and bring in fresh flows to a market that is currently fairly valued, according to Vikas Khemani.

"Interest rates have peaked out in the U.S. and see no further scope of going up... The $45 billion outflows we have seen in the past two years will reverse when rates come down. That period is anywhere between the next 12 to 24 months," Khemani, founder of Carnelian Asset Advisors, told NDTV Profit.

Indian markets are at fair value and not expensive as has been suggested, he said. "If markets were to trade cheaper, I would be worrisome about the hypothesis." India's growth story is driving the current level of optimism in equities, according to Khemani.

"India's return on equity is best compared to others. Earnings growth is 15–18% sustainable for at least the next 3–5 years. The risk-free rate is the lowest ever, and risk premiums are coming down," he said.