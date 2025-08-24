US Inflation To Edge Up As Powell Shifts On Job Market

It’s a big week for central banks and major data releases that will provide a first look at activity at the start of the year’s second half.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday releases minutes from its August policy meeting, when officials cut interest rates for the third time in the current cycle. The Bank of Korea is set to hold rates at 2.5% on Thursday, while the Philippines is likely to cut its overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points to the lowest level in three years.

Other major releases include second-quarter GDP for India, where activity likely slowed to a 6.6% pace. China will report industrial profits for July after the prior month’s contraction.

Inflation figures from Japan — including July producer prices for services and Tokyo CPI — will show whether price growth may nudge the Bank of Japan toward cutting rates. Japan’s jobless rate likely stayed at 2.5%.

Trade and industrial production data across the region will provide a snapshot of conditions before higher US tariffs kicked in. It begins with Thailand’s trade activity on Monday, which is likely to show a slowdown from the breakneck pace of recent months. Singapore and Taiwan report industrial production on Tuesday.

Hong Kong releases July trade figures, which have been running hot lately in the major transshipment hub. Data Thursday is likely to show India’s industrial production increased in July.

Capping the week, South Korea releases industrial production, which is seen easing from June but accelerating on the year. Japan’s equivalent activity likely declined for the fourth time this year. The Philippines also reports trade figures on Friday.

Australia releases consumer prices for July, which are likely to show a pickup, while New Zealand has retail sales and business confidence reports on the agenda.