US HIRE Bill 'Impractical', Negative For IT Sector: Wedbush Securities' Moshe Katri

The impact of GCC, Gen AI and now HIRE Bill draft is the consistent uncertainties seen for IT players over the last few quarters, according to Moshe Katri, Managing Director—equity research, IT services & payments at Wedbush Securities.

Calling the Bill 'impractical', Katri told NDTV Profit, "HIRE Act is another attempt to cap outsourcing, and increase domestic hiring, but honestly it will create a huge bottleneck. Even if we start training personnel, it will take you some time to get there," he added.

He said that while the Bill still needs to pass the Senate, the chances are only 50% given the current administration’s 'pro-business' stance. "Whatever happens, needs to be logical to US businesses," said Katri.

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno has introduced a new Bill— the Halting International Relocation of Employment (HIRE) Act, to protect American workers from outsourcing by disincentivising US companies from chasing cheaper wages and hiring foreign workers.