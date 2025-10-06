US Govt Shutdown Clouds Economic Outlook: What Keeps Equities Buoyant? Ben Powell Explains

The ongoing US government shutdown has so far been overshadowed by the “AI megaforce,” which continues to provide huge tailwinds for equities, said Ben Powell, Chief Investment Strategist for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific at BlackRock.

“It’s hard to say how long this will persist. Sometimes it lasts longer than a week,” Powell told NDTV Profit in an interaction, adding that economists are “flying blind” without the usual flow of data.

“Last Friday should have been weekly initial jobless claims numbers, job reports data, nonfarm payrolls data— but we did not have any numbers. The implication is that it makes life difficult for all of us, and critically for the US Federal Reserve. The Fed no longer has access to cutting-edge data,” he said.

Powell noted that the lack of updates was "not at all helpful for people trying to assess the economic outlook."

The US government shut down after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a funding agreement by Oct.1 deadline, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees facing furloughs and forcing many offices to close.