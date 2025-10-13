'It Will All Be Fine': US Futures See Sharp Uptick Following Trump's Latest Post On China

Following Friday's bloodbath that led to a $2 trillion being wiped off, US futures have reacted positively to President Donald Trump's latest post about China and are trading with sharp gains heading into Monday's trade.

The Dow Jones Future is currently trading with gains of 390 points, which amounts to an uptick of around 0.87%. Similarly, S&P 500 Futures are trading with gains of 1.3% while the Nasdaq Futures are up 1.77%.

To put things into perspective, the Dow fell 1.9% on Friday, registering its worst performance since May 2025 after Trump's cautionary note on China. Nasdaq fell 3.5% while S&P 500 ended the day with cuts of about 2.7%.