'It Will All Be Fine': US Futures See Sharp Uptick Following Trump's Latest Post On China
US indices are looking much healthier following Trump's latest comments on China.
Following Friday's bloodbath that led to a $2 trillion being wiped off, US futures have reacted positively to President Donald Trump's latest post about China and are trading with sharp gains heading into Monday's trade.
The Dow Jones Future is currently trading with gains of 390 points, which amounts to an uptick of around 0.87%. Similarly, S&P 500 Futures are trading with gains of 1.3% while the Nasdaq Futures are up 1.77%.
To put things into perspective, the Dow fell 1.9% on Friday, registering its worst performance since May 2025 after Trump's cautionary note on China. Nasdaq fell 3.5% while S&P 500 ended the day with cuts of about 2.7%.
But these US indices are looking much healthier following Trump's latest comments on China, in which the US President has tried to reconcile with Chinese President Xi Jinping - a message that started with: "Don't worry about China! It will all be fine."
“Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
Donât worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesnât want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT— Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 12, 2025
(TS: 12 Oct 12:43 ET)ââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââ¦
Trump's initial post about China came on the back of the Asian country's attempts to curb exports of rare earth minerals, a critical element for making semiconductors, electric vehicles and raw materials for advanced missiles. The US President followed it up by announcing 100% tariff on China.
Trump's attempt to reconcile with Xi has certainly aided investor confidence as the markets look to bounce back in Monday's trade.
Trump's post on China may have a ripple effect on Indian markets as well, with GIFT Nifty notably trading with gains of almost half a percent heading into Monday's trade.