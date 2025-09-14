US Fed Interest Rate Decision, WPI Inflation Data, Trump Visit To UK — The Week Ahead
Investors will also closely track any further development on the US–India trade front.
The coming week will be crucial for monetary policymakers as the US Federal Reserve policy meeting will be held this week amid heightened expectations of an interest rate cut along with WPI inflation data.
US President Donald Trump is visiting the UK this week and is likely to deliver political and business headlines. This is his second visit to the UK.
Macro Data This Week
The Indian government will release the August wholesale inflation and manufacturing data on Sept. 15. The WPI Inflation is projected to be 0.30%, as per Bloomberg estimates. Additionally, India's trade balance details will also be released on Monday.
US industrial and manufacturing production data will be out on Sept. 16, just a day ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its next FOMC meeting on Sept. 16-17. The weekly jobless claims data will also be out.
Corporate Actions
The week of Sept. 15, is filled with corporate actions, including dividends, a bonus issue, and a stock split. Investors should be aware of these dates to ensure they meet the eligibility requirements for these benefits.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., and Hindustan Copper Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders.
Zydus Wellness Ltd., GHV Infra Projects Ltd., Kesar Enterprises Ltd., and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., have record dates coming up this week. Investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.
GHV Infra Projects and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. are all set to allocate bonus issues of shares to their stakeholders, ahead of their respective record dates next week.
IPOs This Week
India's primary market will see some moderate action this week, with two mainboard initial public offerings, and five small and medium enterprises segments. Two mainboard and three SME IPOs will open for trade.
Infinity Infoway Ltd. and JD Cables Ltd. will open for bidding in the mainboard segment.
JD Cables Ltd., Sampat Aluminium Ltd. and TechD Cybersecurity Ltd. will open for bidding and L.T. Elevator Ltd. along with Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd. will close their IPOs in the SME segment.