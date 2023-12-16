US FDA Issues 5 Observations To Granules India's US Subsidiary

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued five observations to Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Granules India after an inspection, the latter said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Saturday.

The Good Manufacturing Practice inspections occurred between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15.

The filing also said that the company plans to address these observations within the designated timeframe and does not foresee any impact on its operations. The nature of the observations was not disclosed.

Granules India has seven manufacturing facilities out of which six are located in India and one in Virginia in the US.