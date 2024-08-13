Trump Or Harris, Indian Markets To Remain Less Volatile, Says Analyst

I have to ask you if ever an analyst came to you with that data and claim that this is good enough to put in a report. Would they get fired?

Abhay Agarwal: They really don't get a job with us or anybody else you know, not only us, I mean what is it, you Google something, you find something and then you put it out and say, you know, selectively because I'm sure they found something else, but they selectively chose to use this data, which shows nothing I mean, there is nothing material in it. So I don't even know why there is even this interest on social media.

Maybe it will stay for a couple of days and it will die out. But it's a non-event. I mean, it doesn't matter. I think the only intent of Hindenburg probably is to make some money off it, which if they fail to do, you know, everybody will lose interest. But at the same time, I think since this has been put out and so much discussion is taking place especially for a very, very credible position of the chairperson. I think the onus is on the Indian government to take note of this and to make sure these things don't happen, that people just don't make allegations from overseas and have no repercussions around it.

They have the legal forum, they can go to if they have a problem, you know, but putting it out in the media, there's only one intent which is to mudsling and benefit monetarily. from it. I think once both these efforts fail, hopefully this will stop. But I think my worry is that as the Indian market grows, and we attract more and more foreign capital, some of these attacks will continue from different directions. It is not for me to say how the government should react to it. But definitely there's some mechanisms that should be put in place, especially to protect the small investors you know, who may worry more about the markets after reading this.