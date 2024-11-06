US Election Results: Trump Or Harris — Who Does Indian Stock Market Prefer?

India’s financial markets are closely monitoring the US election results, with investors focused on the potential impact on stocks. At the time of writing, Republican candidate Donald Trump was leading in swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina, while his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, secured an early lead in Arizona. With key states like Nevada still undecided, the outcome remains uncertain, heightening market tension.

Though the US election has no direct link to Indian markets, changes in US economic and trade policies often influence India’s financial landscape. As such, for Indian investors, the outcome could have significant implications.

Trump’s policies have historically supported aggressive economic actions, which may align with market expectations for higher returns. On the other hand, Harris represents a shift toward stability and regulatory consistency, offering a different type of reassurance to markets.