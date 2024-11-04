US Election: IT Stocks, PSU Banks Witness Highest Delivery Activity Before Key Event

Nifty IT fell the least among all the sectors for the day and witnessed the largest delivery buying among all sectors. Tech Mahindra, the top performer in Nifty IT, gained 2.17% for the day.

The shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. gained 2.17% for the day and witnessed a delivery of 49% of total volume, equal to 1.06 times its one-month average.

The Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. scrip lost 0.5% for the day and witnessed a strong delivery of 65% of total volume, greater than 1.06 times its one-month average.

The stock of Infosys Ltd. gained 0.16% for the day and witnessed a strong delivery of 62% of total volume, greater than 1.10 times its one-month average.