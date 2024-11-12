Gold Price To Slip Or Recover With Release Of US Economic Data This Week? Experts Share Key Levels

The strengthening of US dollar and bond yields, following the presidential poll victory of Donald Trump, has led to a sharp downslide in the price of gold in the global and domestic markets.

Spot gold was trading 0.6% lower at $2,604 per ounce at 12:05 p.m. (GMT) on Tuesday. The metal has fallen by nearly $150 from $2,750 an ounce on Nov. 5, when the presidential election was held in the United States.

The Indian gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange have also plunged over the past week. The December contracts have shed more than Rs 4,200 as compared to the high of Rs 79,181 per 10 gram on Nov. 5. The futures were trading at Rs 74,940 per 10 gram at 5:30 p.m. (IST) on Tuesday.

This week, crucial economic data releases from the US—including consumer price index, producer price index, retail sales, and index of industrial production—are expected to shape the movement of the commodity market.

The CPI, which is a measure of retail inflation, will be released on Wednesday, followed by the PPI or wholesale inflation data on Thursday. The retail sales numbers and the index of industrial production will be disclosed on Friday.

The data assumes significance as a downtick in inflation and softening in economic output may compel the US Federal Reserve to accelerate its pace of interest rate cuts. The optimism over rate cuts will support the price of gold, which sees a jump in demand when lending rates decline.