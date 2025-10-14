US Bonds Rally With Global Peers As Trade War Spurs Safety Bets

Government bonds rallied around the world as escalating trade tensions between the US and China stoked concern that economic growth will falter, prompting investors to seek the safest assets.

Yields on two-year US Treasuries fell as much as four basis points to 3.47%, near the lowest level since April, as trading resumed after a holiday. European government debt mirrored the moves, while gilts outperformed as rising UK unemployment fueled wagers on rate reductions.

After an apparent truce, the US and China are back to making tit-for-tat trade swipes. Market participants are fretting more about the potential impact on growth than how the protectionist measures will affect inflation.

It’s “right back to trade shenanigans, downside growth risks,” said Lauren van Biljon, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, on Bloomberg TV. “There’s quite an aggressively priced US easing cycle and maybe the two-year is the best place to benefit from that.”

Markets tumbled on Friday as President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on China, in response to Beijing tightening export controls on rare earths. In the latest move, China sanctioned US units of a South Korean shipping giant