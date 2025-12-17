US Bond Market’s Favorite Yield-Curve Trade Fired Up From Jobs Data

Bond traders loaded up wagers on a popular strategy favoring short-end Treasuries over longer-dated debt after an unexpected uptick in November unemployment added to mixed signals clouding the outlook of the US economy.

The gap between 2- and 30-year yields widened the most in over four years on Tuesday, reflecting ongoing expectations of at least two more Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts next year against a backdrop of resilient inflation and solid economic growth.

That’s all adding fuel to the so-called curve steepening trade that targets the yield gap between short and long-term debt to keep growing. The trade has gained traction since the Fed resumed cutting rates in September despite still relatively high inflation. It will be put further to the test Thursday when delayed consumer price data for November are released.

Treasury futures also underscore positioning for a steeper yield curve is gathering pace. Shifts in open interest data across the futures strip indicated fresh long positions in the short-end of the curve. Meanwhile, a $15 million premium position taken Tuesday is targeting a deeper selloff in long-dated Treasuries.