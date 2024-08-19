Urja Global Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Pre-launch Of New e-Scooter
The company forays into the high-speed electric scooter market with the pre-launch of e-scooter Chetna.
Shares of Urja Global Ltd. were locked at the 10% upper circuit limit at Rs 22.15 apiece on the BSE in morning trade on Monday after the company announced pre-launch of its new high-speed e-scooter.
In a filing to the stock exchanges after market hours on Friday the company announced the pre-launch of its new high-speed electric scooter ‘Chetna’. The leading player in renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sector, informed the stock exchanges that it has received the Homologation Certificate and RTO registration for its electric two-wheeler.
Urja Global shares opened marginally higher at Rs 21.20 apiece on the BSE on Monday and rallied as much as 10% to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 22.15.
Announcing the pre-launch of Chetna, Urja Global said that the e-scooter has received the prestigious Homologation Certificate, which highlights its compliance with industry standards.
“This cutting-edge scooter is designed to cater to the modern family's needs, combining advanced technology with sleek design and safety features,” the company informed the bourses.
Urja Global added that building on its reputation as a manufacturer of low-speed scooters in the non-RTO segment, the company is now making a move into the high-speed electric scooter market with Chetna, which is fully compliant with regional transport office (RTO) registration requirements. This allows customers to register the scooter with the RTO, ensuring its legal status across India.
The company said that Chetna is equipped with a state-of-the-art Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) battery, offering a range of over 100 kilometres on a single charge. “Its innovative design prioritises safety and comfort, making it an ideal choice for family commuting,” said Urja Global.
According to the company, Chetna comes with a remote and anti-theft lock for security, a comfortable seat for long rides and enhanced braking with a disk brake system. It provides a quiet, noise-free ride and includes a mobile charging point. The scooter’s telescopic shocker ensures smooth handling, while regenerative braking recharges the battery efficiently. There’s also a repair switch that simplifies maintenance.
Chetna is available through Urja Global’s distribution network and can also be bought directly from the company’s website.