Urja Global Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Pre-launch Of New e-Scooter

Shares of Urja Global Ltd. were locked at the 10% upper circuit limit at Rs 22.15 apiece on the BSE in morning trade on Monday after the company announced pre-launch of its new high-speed e-scooter.

In a filing to the stock exchanges after market hours on Friday the company announced the pre-launch of its new high-speed electric scooter ‘Chetna’. The leading player in renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sector, informed the stock exchanges that it has received the Homologation Certificate and RTO registration for its electric two-wheeler.

Urja Global shares opened marginally higher at Rs 21.20 apiece on the BSE on Monday and rallied as much as 10% to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 22.15.