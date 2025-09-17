Urban Company Set For Bumper Listing: Here's How Most Subscribed IPOs Of 2025 Have Performed Since Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company Ltd. has generated considerable interest among investors ahead of listing. The Rs 1,900.24-crore mainboard issue has emerged as one of the most subscribed IPO of 2025 so far.

The IPO was overall booked nearly 104 times during the three-day subscription period from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.

As the investors keep a watch on the grey market premium of the Urban Company IPO ahead of listing, the past trends of most subscribed issues in 2025 could give an indication about the performance of the stock after market debut.