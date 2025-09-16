Urban Company IPO: Check Listing Date And Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

The share allotment status for the Urban Company IPO was finalised on September 15. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on September 16. Those who did not receive an allotment will likely receive refunds on the same day. You can verify the Urban Company IPO share allotment status on the websites of NSE or BSE and MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd, the official registrar's website.

The Rs 1,900-crore initial public offering of Urban Company Ltd. was oversubscribed 109 times on its final day of bidding on September 12.

Shares of Urban Company Ltd. are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17. Ahead of its market debut, the stock is trading at a premium in the grey market, signalling potential for strong listing gains for IPO investors.