Urban Company Draws Mixed Ratings: MS Initiates ‘Underweight’, GS Starts At ‘Neutral’

Urban Company Ltd. has drawn mixed initial coverage from global brokerages, with Morgan Stanley initiating an "Underweight" rating and a target price of Rs 117, while Goldman Sachs has started with a "Neutral" rating and a target of Rs 140.

Morgan Stanley acknowledges Urban Company’s differentiated business model, large addressable market, and competitive moats, but believes that “growth is in the price”, citing supply constraints and near-term profitability drag from investments in InstaHelp.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, highlights the company’s strong execution track record, projecting a 24% revenue CAGR over FY25–30 and sees a long runway for growth compounding, though it notes that premium valuations already reflect much of the optimism.

Both brokerages agree on the company’s robust fundamentals, with MS calling Urban Company a “structural winner” and GS pointing to optionalities in international and B2C segments.