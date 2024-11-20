UPL To Raise Rs 3,378 Crore Via Rights Issue

UPL Ltd. has announced plans to raise up to Rs 3,378 crore through a rights issue. The company’s Rights Issue Committee, in a meeting held on Wednesday, approved the issuance of 9.38 crore equity shares on a partly paid-up basis. The shares will be offered at a price of Rs 360 per fully paid-up share.

The rights issue will be available to existing shareholders of UPL, with an entitlement ratio of one rights equity share for every eight fully paid-up shares held on the record date, which is set for Nov. 26, 2024.

The rights issue is scheduled to open on Dec. 5, 2024, and will close on Dec. 17, 2024. The company has also outlined an on-market renunciation period from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2024, during which shareholders can transfer their rights.