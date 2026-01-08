UPL Shares In Focus As HSBC Hikes Target Price — Bets Big On High-Growth Advanta Seeds

Shares of UPL Ltd. will be in focus heading into trade on Thursday after HSBC issues a target price hike on the counter, citing favourabel long-term growth outlook for subsidiary Advanta.

The brokerage firm has maintained a 'buy' call on the counter, while raising the target price from Rs 850 to Rs 925. This comes on the back of positive sentiment over Advanta and its growth prospects in the years to come.

In its latest note, HSBC has labelled Advanta as a long-term value creator with robust delivery.

The brokerage firm believes key growth drivers are in place for Advanta that support its valuation and long-term value creation prospects.

Recent media reports indicate that UPL is actively exploring capital market options for Advanta, which HSBC believes could bode well for UPL as an entity, potentially unlocking value and helping with debt reduction.|