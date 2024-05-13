UPL Q4 Results: Reports Lower-Than-Anticipated Loss

NDTV ProfitMarketsUPL Q4 Results: Reports Lower-Than-Anticipated Loss
Consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg estimated a net loss of Rs 382.37 crore.

13 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Image for representation (Source: Company website)

UPL Ltd. reported a net loss that was lower than what was anticipated in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The agro-chemical manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 80 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a net loss of Rs 382.37 crore, as per consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

UPL Q4 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 15% at Rs 14,078 crore versus Rs 16,569 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,422.46 crore)

  • Ebitda down 32% at Rs 1,848 crore versus Rs 2,722 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,284.31 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 13.1% versus 16.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.30%)

  • Net loss of Rs 80 crore versus profit of Rs 1,080 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 382.37 crore loss)

Shares of UPL rose 3.59% to Rs 519.9 apiece, as compared with a gain of 0.30% in the benchmark Nifty 50.

