UPL Q4 Results: Reports Lower-Than-Anticipated Loss
Consensus of analysts' estimates polled by Bloomberg estimated a net loss of Rs 382.37 crore.
UPL Ltd. reported a net loss that was lower than what was anticipated in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
The agro-chemical manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 80 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with a net loss of Rs 382.37 crore, as per consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
UPL Q4 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15% at Rs 14,078 crore versus Rs 16,569 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,422.46 crore)
Ebitda down 32% at Rs 1,848 crore versus Rs 2,722 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,284.31 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.1% versus 16.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.30%)
Net loss of Rs 80 crore versus profit of Rs 1,080 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 382.37 crore loss)
Shares of UPL rose 3.59% to Rs 519.9 apiece, as compared with a gain of 0.30% in the benchmark Nifty 50.