Upcoming Stock Split: Indo Thai Securities — Check Record Date And More
The week brings a muted slate of corporate actions, with a company declaring stock splits. Indo Thai Securities Ltd. has a record date coming up this week. Investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.
A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.
To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio.
With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time.
Here is a look at companies that have declared stock splits with key dates coming up this week.
Indo Thai Securities will split its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1 each, with an ex-date of June 18. The last day to purchase shares and be eligible is July 18.
Upcoming Stock Splits
Algoquant Fintech will carry out a 2:1 share split, doubling the number of shares held by investors.
Bemco Hydraulics has agreed a significant stock split/sub-division at a ratio of 1:10.
GTV Engineering has also approved a stock split but details on the ratio or record date are not yet revealed.