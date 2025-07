Upcoming Stock Split: Indo Thai Securities — Check Record Date And More

The week brings a muted slate of corporate actions, with a company declaring stock splits. Indo Thai Securities Ltd. has a record date coming up this week. Investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio.

With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time.