Upbeat Q2 Earnings Growth, Possibility of Trade Deal With US Driving Rally, Says Nitin Bhasin

One year ago, market participants went into a cycle of fragmentation and concentration. The NSE Nifty 50 index did not generate any material return but also did not lose any money. Companies like Relinace Industries Ltd. HDFC Bank Ltd. have given mid-teen return, he said.

Foreign-fund inflows into Indian markets have started to be resume. This is also an positive development for the markets to recover, he said.

Urban consumptions increased well during the festival season. Hence, it appears that the last one-month has been full of positive surprises, Bhasin said.

The credit growth eased and overtook deposit growth. Ambit believes credit growth rate may reach to 12% by the end of the year. Mostly, retail loans have grown, which shows that consumption has improved, he said.

However, not everything is rosy. Number for real-estate is good for the second quarter, but the numbers for hotel industry is not good for quarters. There are inconsistencies in the consumption, he said. The good thing is that the worries about stagnation are gone now.