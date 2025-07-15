Stock Tips With 500x Margin? This Delhi Stock Advisory Isn’t SEBI-Approved — Here's What They Revealed

A Delhi-based unregistered advisory firm published a full front-page advertisement in a Hindi newspaper on July 13, promoting unauthorised stock market services and exaggerated claims of returns. The firm, which is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, acknowledged this in a phone conversation with NDTV Profit.

The firm is operating out of the Shahdara region of the capital city has operated for 16 years, according to its representative, who added that other similar outfits are active in the city. “Many others in the city are doing the same,” he said. The representative — whose identity was withheld by NDTV Profit — operated from a UAE-based number.

The advertisement promoted a platform branded as TradeDost, promising intraday margins of up to 500 times and carry-forward margins of 60 times. It also claimed to offer zero brokerage, instant deposits and withdrawals, and the ability to open a trading account in five minutes without any documents.