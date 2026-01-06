Unlike UPI, The Cap Is Real: Nithin Kamath On 'Hard Ceiling' Faced By Indian Brokerages

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, took to social media platform X to shed light on the "hard ceiling" on open interest that Indian brokerages are beholden to according to norms and regulations.

Open interest is described as the total number of active contracts not closed, exercised or expired with regards to Futures and Options trading,

The Securities And Exchange Board of India has set a 15% cap at the broker level with regards to OIs.

"No single broker can hold more than 15% of the total market OI. This restriction exists to mitigate the risk of concentration from any single broker becoming too large," Kamath said.

Notably, a significant section of Indian traders place bets in F&O, despite the derivatives trade being projected as risky by the stock market. Around 91% of individual traders incurred losses in F&O trading in fiscal 2025, as per a SEBI report.