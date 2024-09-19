United Spirits, UBL, Som Distilleries Surge On Andhra's New Liquor Policy

Shares of alcohol companies rallied on Thursday after the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved a new excise policy, which will bring the starting price of select liquor to just Rs 99, with effect from Oct. 1.

United Spirits Ltd. rose as much as 2.10%, while United Breweries Ltd. surged by 4.92% and Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd. rose 4.48%. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. saw the largest gains, with shares jumping 7.84%.

"The Andhra Pradesh government's new liquor policy is a significant positive for all liquor companies. Shop owners can expect a profit margin of 20% on their sales," said Abneesh Roy, Executive Director of Nuvama Institutional Equities.