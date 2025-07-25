United Spirits, Radico Khaitan Shares Dip — Buy Opportunity Or Sell Signal After UK Deal?

The agreement is expected to benefit multinational brands like Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, and Ballantine’s, with price reductions ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per bottle depending on the segment. However, the extent of these cuts will depend heavily on state-level pricing mechanisms, including excise duties and ex-distillery pricing, which are major sources of revenue for state governments.

As a result, any consumer-facing price drop may be limited or temporary, said Vinod Giri, Director General of the Brewers Association of India.

Despite the broader economic promise of the India-UK FTA—which spans 26 chapters including trade, services, and intellectual property—the immediate stock reaction in the liquor sector reflects investor caution.

Out of 25 analysts tracking United Spirits Ltd. 16 maintain a 'buy' call, three maintain a 'hold' call and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock.

Similarly, for Radico Khaitan out of 15 analysts tracking the company 10 maintain 'buy' call, three maintain 'hold' call and two suggest a 'buy'.

Only one analyst is tracking Tilaknagar and they maintain 'buy' call on the stock.