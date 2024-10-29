United Heat Transfer Makes Nearly Flat Debut On NSE SME

Shares of United Heat Transfer Ltd. made a muted market debut, listing at a premium of just over 3% on the NSE SME platform on Tuesday. The stock listed at Rs 60.95 apiece on the NSE, against the IPO upper price band of Rs 59 per share.

Investors who bought shares in the United Heat Transfer IPO made a profit of Rs 3,900 over an investment of Rs 1,18,000, for a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares.

The stock slipped 4.9% from the opening level, to touch an intraday low of Rs 57.95 apiece on the NSE.