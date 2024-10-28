United Heat Transfer IPO: Latest GMP Hints 28% Listing Gains A Day Ahead Of Debut

Shares of United Heat Transfer Ltd. are scheduled to make their D-street debut on Oct. 29. A day before the listing on the NSE SME, the public issue is generating a lot of investor interest in the unlisted market.

The grey market premium on the United Heat Transfer IPO stood at Rs 17 as of 9:57 a.m. on Oct. 28. As per InvestorGain, the listing price of United Heat Transfer’s shares is likely to be Rs 76, marking a 28.81% premium over the upper IPO price band of Rs 59.

Investors must note that GMP is highly speculative and may not be a true indicator of how the stock may be listed on the exchanges.

United Heat Transfer IPO’s subscription window was open from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. The SME issue had a price band of Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share.

United Heat Transfer IPO was booked over 83.9 times at the end of the bidding process on Oct. 24. Investors across categories applied for over 28.47 crore shares against 33.94 lakh shares offered for subscription.