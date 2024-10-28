United Breweries Share Price Falls As Citi Downgrades Rating To 'Sell' On Margin Concerns

United Breweries Ltd.'s share price fell nearly 4% on Monday after Citi Research downgraded the stock to "sell", citing ongoing regulatory and operational challenges impacting the company's margin recovery.

In its second-quarter earnings report, United Breweries announced a 12% increase in revenue to Rs 2,110 crore, supported by 5% growth in volumes despite external pressures. The company’s management remains focused on premiumisation, with premium beer volumes surging 27%. Notably, the launch of Amstel Grande, a new India-specific premium strong beer, aims to capture a larger market share, the brokerage said.

However, Citi expressed concerns over the need for significant investments in infrastructure and marketing, which could keep margins under pressure. The brokerage cut its earnings estimates for financial year 2025-27 by 4-8% and maintained a target price of Rs 1,800, reflecting a cautious outlook.