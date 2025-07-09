Union Bank Of India Share Price Dips As Q1 Advances, Deposits Decline

Union Bank of India Ltd.'s share price declined nearly 6% in Wednesday's session as the lender's advances and deposits declined sequentially in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Its advances fell 2.4% on the quarter to Rs 12.4 lakh crore in the June quarter.

The lender reported a 1% sequential decline in its advances for the June quarter. Its CASA deposits declined 5% on the quarter to Rs 4.03 lakh crore.

On a year-on-year basis, however, both deposits and advances grew.