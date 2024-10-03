Unilex Colours And Chemicals Share Price Lists At 2% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals Ltd. made their debut on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 2.2% over the issue price. The stock listed at Rs 89 apiece on the NSE against the upper band of the issue price of Rs 87.

Successful Investors, who were allotted a minimum of one lot or 1,600 shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals, would have accrued a profit of Rs 3,200 against an investment of Rs 1,39,200, once the stock was listed.

Shares of Unilex Colours and Chemicals traded 1.8% lower at Rs 87.40 on NSE at 10:15 a.m.