Unhedged Position | Is Gold Asking You To Be Afraid?

'Unhedged Position' is a weekly column by Nazim Khan, Editor, NDTV Profit Digital. He writes about markets, economy, and technology — and the forces that connect them.

“Power resides where men believe it resides.” It’s a perceptive line from Game of Thrones—a show as much about the politics of power as it is about entertainment.

At the recent NDTV Profit IGNITE conclave, gold was very much a subject of discussion — and some experts with sharp views weighed in on why it continues to enjoy the power it does, and what that means for investors, markets, and even the global economy.

To begin with, veteran investor Ramesh Damani appeared dismissive of the yellow metal, pointing to the muted returns posted by gold over the very long term.

“Over the past 150 years, gold has given subpar returns of about 3% per annum,” Damani said. While he acknowledged the recent outperformance of gold — “if you’re a trader (and you rode the wave), hats off to you” — the investor said he was perfectly fine holding stocks instead.

Damani’s is the classical view of the value investor, who evaluates assets based on their cash flow. Gold has none. Warren Buffett, the doyen of investing, aptly sums up the problem with the yellow metal: “Gold is constantly dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it.”

Why are gold prices so high, and why do we hold it in such high regard? A short recounting of history is in order.